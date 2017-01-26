Letter: Please take better care of your pet animals

I run a local foster-based rabbit rescue here in the Tri-Cities area. Recently my heart broke, like it does every day, as I took in yet another stray rabbit in the Pasco area that had been running loose for a couple of months when he was attacked by two dogs.
I drove to get him from his rescuer and brought his malnourished skinny little soul home and tucked him into a cozy spot, where he ate and drank to his heart’s content. I took him to my veterinarian, where after an exam and an x-ray they found the dogs had crushed his heel and infection had set in. Rabbits don’t do well with amputation and generally can’t recover from such an invasive surgery. If they don’t eat within 72 hours, GI stasis sets in.
So we had to put this sweet bunny down. He was either dumped or whoever had him did not have him in a safe living area. If people only had any idea the deplorable horrific conditions I find these poor animals in, maybe they would take better care of their pets. This is the direct result of irresponsible people. Thank you very little.
Darcy Sherman, Kennewick
Comments