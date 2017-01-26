Letter: Fake news feeds division in this country

A friend shared what looked like real news quoting a member of Congress. The quote had no reference to when or in what format the Congress member said it, because in reality it never happened.
What looks like or sounds like real news isn’t always. Fake news; heard it from a source close to a person or someone who attended a meeting but who is not authorized to comment. If whatever the information is that’s being called news can’t be confirmed, it isn’t real news.
When you hear or read that Donald Trump is or isn’t doing what he said he would or wouldn’t do, that would be fake news, as he’s been president for less than a week. We can have that conversation in a year after he’s been president, but not now. What’s happening with the transition team is still in the process; it takes a while.
Be careful what you share or post online, make sure it’s real and not fake news or someone’s opinion. There is a lot of fake news and misconceptions out there, which is too bad because it feeds the division in this country and not helpful at all.
Carla Metcalf, Pasco
