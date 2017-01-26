Letter: Trump wants to brush election rigging under the carpet

Lest anyone forget, it was Donald Trump who tried to delegitimize our election and our democracy by claiming, with no proof whatsoever, that the election was “rigged” against him. He did that for purely political reasons. Now that it has come out that the election really was “rigged” — by the Russians, for him — he wants to brush it under the carpet. Apparently we should all just get over it.
Imagine if the election had gone the other way. If Hillary Clinton had won the electoral vote and he’d taken the popular vote, and some foreign power had hacked his emails, he’d be screaming fraud at the top of his lungs. He’d be tweeting till his fingers bled, rallying his followers, calling for new elections — or worse. I have no doubt that some of his minions would be taking up arms right about now to “take back their country” and make it “great again.”
There have been many unkind but true words used to describe Mr. Trump. The one that comes to mind right now is hypocrite. By the way, if you thought the last administration was corrupt and incompetent, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Ray Whiting, Richland
