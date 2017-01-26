Letter: Thanks to newspaper carrier for fine service

Newspapers today have a difficult time, to say the least.
But what newspapers do have are those folks, the local carriers. They often are a young person on their first job or a retired person needing an extra income, among the many reasons they do this service that borders on duty.
Which brings me to my local carrier, Mr. Dennis Smurtwaite. When the vaunted USPS and trash collection cannot perform their work, it seems this local carrier does his. It seems that there is no weather or road condition too poor to stop him on his route.
I just want to take this minute to thank him for his service. He does the suffering newspaper a fine and true service. He takes his work almost as a duty that’s rare this day.
Paul Power, Burbank
