Letter: Thanks to neighbors who shovel snow for seniors

As senior citizens, we are very thankful for our wonderful neighbors and friends during this abundance of snow. We have a large circular driveway plus a large patio, which means a lot of shoveling.
One of our neighbors, Vicky Bartz, is one of the hardest workers that we know, plus her daughter and three grandchildren were pitching in to help (the youngest is 5). Our good friend Dick Krcma brings his snowblower in, and our neighbor Wright Fujakawa helps when he can.
A large thank you to Vicky, April, Tai, Andre, Kenya, Dick and Wright.
Les and Jo Schilke, Pasco
