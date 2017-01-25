Letter: Electoral College must not be changed

First, I would like to thank the Tri-City Herald for printing David H. Brown's guest column, “Whither the Electoral College?” (Jan. 8). He pointed out the reason it was set up and why it must not be changed.
I understand there are upset people who can’t seem to handle the loss, but to destroy and tear this country and the Constitution apart for short-term feel-better does not make any kind of sense at all. There will be other elections — some will be how I would like, others will not. Being realistic, I don’t believe any of us want to degrade our country to mass rioting over this stuff. That will not come out well for us.
As to the Jan. 8 “Hot Topic” comment asking why there is still complaining about Democrats complaining about the election, maybe the answer is right there in the writer’s own words and attitudes. It would be very nice if the mainstream media did their job to give factual, non-biased information. Apparently you listen to what they say, because you repeat and believe their disinformation.
Yes, it’s time to move on and get this country back on track for everyone.
Greg Larson, Richland
