Letter: The Russians are (not) coming!

The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming! I can’t believe the Democrats want us to skip the part that the Russians did not hack the election. They may have hacked Podesta’s emails. But his emails showed us how low down and corrupt the Democrats really are. They worked against Bernie Sanders and for Hillary Clinton. WikiLeaks even says it wasn’t the Russians.
The Democrats lost because they put up an awful candidate. A totally dishonest and unlikeable person. Donald Trump, on the other hand, addresses the issues that Americans were thinking about and President Obama had done nothing to address.
So keep on blaming the Russians, as it will remind all Americans what was really in those Podesta emails — corruption of the highest order inside the Democratic Party.
Terry McCraw, Kennewick
