Letter: Americans duped by President Obama

It’s time for some truth telling. Barack Obama was supposed to be the “post-racial” president, meaning racial issues in America would become a thing of the past. He had a great opportunity on this front because he is half-black and half-white. He just never seemed to acknowledge that other side of his genetic code.
He vowed to be the leader of the most transparent administration that Washington, D.C., had ever seen. Given the conduct of the IRS, DOJ, EPA, State, etc. and the protection of criminality at the very top of government, the glass has turned a little opaque. He promised to protect all Americans (a constitutional obligation), but given the release of Gitmo detainees, Benghazi, payments to Iran, the open border, sanctuary cities, and admitting any refugee at all, we were not protected at all.
He promised to provide affordable health insurance to all Americans but they could keep their doctors and plans. He promised to work with the other side of the aisle to get things done for all Americans. The ACA was passed with no Republican votes. He promised to keep America strong overseas. He fled from Iraq and Afghanistan.
The term duped comes to mind.
Fred Jensen, Richland
