Letter: Condition of streets frightening and dangerous

Living in Kennewick is frightening and dangerous. For my street, they said I get “no plowing, no sand and no salt.” With this attitude, the city is showing reckless indifference to the safety of its citizens. Some people told me to let it melt, but how long can we wait?
We have been sheltered inside waiting, but now must get to see our doctors, get our groceries and prescription drugs. Where are the insurance companies who deal with damaged vehicles and injuries? Why isn’t the business community complaining with loss of customers who cannot get out to shop?
We only want to live a safe and normal life. Does it take a fatality to wake up this city?
E. “Betty” S. Luczynski, Kennewick
