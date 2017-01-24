Letter: Might Russians have hacked Trump too?

If the nation’s generals are as stupid as President Donald Trump has said, why does he want so many in his cabinet?
The nation’s intelligence agencies believe Russia hacked into Democratic Party computers. Trump knows the hacker(s) wasn’t working on behalf of the Russian government. How does he know? Does he know who the real perpetrator is? If so, is it possible he even hired the hackers? (That would be like a “birther” theory.)
If hackers accessed Democratic Party computers to reveal embarrassing information, might they have also hacked into Republican Party computers and stolen information to be released at a strategic time? Likewise, might these same hackers have accessed Trump organization computers and stolen information that President Trump would not like publicly revealed? Could private information stolen from Republican Party or Trump organization computers be used at some time to influence President Trump’s decisions or actions?
Brett Menaker, Kennewick
Comments