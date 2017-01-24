Letter: Raising the minimum wage does no good

Last election, the citizens of Washington voted to raise the minimum wage by increments over the next few years. The first raise happened this year. So it was raised by less than $2 per hour. Does anyone feel wealthier?
Raising the minimum wage increases inflation. Eggs went up by $2. A gallon of milk went from $5 to $7. Fast-food restaurants and gas stations raised their prices. This happened overnight. Everyone who earns more than minimum wage just received a pay cut. Everyone who makes minimum wage just fell further behind because the cost of living raised more than the minimum wage.
When will people figure out that raising the minimum wage does no good? We need a law that requires all employers to raise the wages of all the people, not just minimum-wage earners. Then perhaps people will figure out raising the minimum wage hurts everyone, including those that earn minimum wage. For those that own small businesses, it just became harder to stay in business.
If the carbon tax ever succeeds, this too will be passed on to you and me by the biggest polluters.
Keith Goodenough, Benton City
