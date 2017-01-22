Letters to the Editor

Letter: Feeling blessed by work of city crews in Kennewick

I was frustrated, I think, like most people in the Tri-City areas over the last week. Driving was hazardous. It was hard to get out of our driveways and roads, and easy for me to blame the city.

I was fortunate to meet one of the city workers, he was a supervisor and I was stuck. Much to my surprise, he was very eager to help. As I began to talk with him, my frustrations subsided. I realized that these guys have a job to do — and that they are doing the best that they can when overwhelmed and working 24 hours a day to try and keep all of us moving.

They had mentioned how they would be working and doing their best, and that people would get angry — mad — hand gestures, etc. Well I would like to say that I feel very different after meeting a couple of these guys and I just want to thank all of them and I want them to know that I think they are doing an outstanding job.

Please keep up the good work, thanks again — feeling blessed in Kennewick.

Greg Shaeffer, Kennewick

