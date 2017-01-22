Letters to the Editor

January 22, 2017 4:16 AM

Letter: America now a Russian satellite state

We now know that on Nov. 8, 2016, the United States of America became a Russian satellite state. In other words, we were formally independent, but now politically and economically influenced by another country.

The Russians helped elect Donald Trump and he has assembled a group of advisors and cabinet officials who are connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That wall that Trump wants to build is starting to look a lot like the one in Berlin. How long before the guards start shooting at Americans who want to escape?

Lillian "Randy" Slovic, Richland

