Letter: Anarchy in our streets

While liberals continue their tantrums in our city streets along with their teenagers, the rest of the world again is witnessing who the real anarchists are in the USA. It’s not the conservatives, the libertarians, the independents or tea party members, as the left has shamelessly alleged.
The vitriol, hate speech and name calling has all originated from the left, along with some paid protesters to cause harm and destruction to innocents. While these same people are hyperventilating over imagined and exaggerated violations of their rights, they constantly trample on the rights of good law-abiding citizens.
Obama stated that he would not encourage protesters to stop their demonstrations. This is the divisive, dismissive — and yes, even derisive — mindset of the left for over the past eight years that has created a very divided and angry citizenry.
As the left lays false claim to a moral high ground, they blatantly accuse anyone who doesn’t agree with them as being bigoted, racists, misogynists, homophobes and more. A complicit press has only exacerbated the problem.
E pluribus Unum cannot exist while we continue on this path.
Michael Kildall, Pasco
Comments