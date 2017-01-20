Letter: Russian hacking not responsible for Trump’s election

The Russians, among others, have been trying to “hack” into our financial, political and energy systems for years with hardly anything being done. Now all of a sudden the Democratic National Committee has a problem with this, blaming the loss of the presidential election squarely on Putin’s shoulders. Not even close.
Since President Obama’s election in 2008, the DNC has lost over 1,000 seats on the federal and state levels, with Republicans gaining governor-ships now totaling 33. Putin was nowhere to be seen.
The blame, as it turns out, falls squarely on Obama, Hillary Clinton and the DNC shoulders. Clinton lost because of her incessant lies and false reporting to the Congress about sending and receiving highly classified material on her bathroom server. Obama helped her lose by trying to cover up the whole mess and the DNC helped by just being the DNC.
The electoral college worked just the way it was intended, as the American people saw through the Clinton/Obama smoke and mirrors and gave Donald Trump the win with 304 electoral votes. Putin may have hacked in to a small extent, but after a 1,000-seat flip nationally to Republicans since 2008, I can see where the major problems are.
Benjamin C. Cook, Kennewick
