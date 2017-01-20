Letter: Educators failed to mold minds of their charges

The lack of respect for educators inferred by the establishment of “The News Literacy Project” (TCH editorial, Jan. 5) suggests that they have shown themselves to be lacking in their mission to mold the minds of their charges to a particular correctness as practiced by “those of us a little more senior who grew up on radio, newspapers and national news networks.”
Perhaps the near panic of the established outlets, whose predictions expressed as news were found so wanting by actual polling results, has caused these self-anointed arbiters of “significance and substance” to replace the academes who heretofore had been presumed efficient at projecting a singular political viewpoint.
Once our youngsters have been suitably treated with cranial disinfectants, they will no doubt appreciate the veracity of the New York Times, AP, NPR and network providers, thereby making then “smart, active consumers of news and information.”
Andrew R. King, Kennewick
