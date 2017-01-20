Letter: Educators failed to mold minds of their charges

1:14 An Icy Time Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

2:25 Threatened alligator snapping turtles rehabilitated in Texas, released into the wild

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

1:03 Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him