Letter: Thanks for help getting through snow in street

I’ve stayed home during the snow days, until I had no choice recently but to go out for medicine. The snowplow left a good-sized berm on my street. With the help of a neighbor, Matthew Garlick, making sure there was no oncoming traffic, I was able to plow through it and get my medication.
On the way home, I wasn’t able to get back into my driveway and my car became almost high-centered on the berm. Eric Walton, another neighbor, happened by and pulled me out with the use of a chain. I was able to angle my car and get safely into the driveway.
The next morning, I awoke to find Cheryl Walton — Eric’s wife — and their teenagers shoveling a path for me to get in and out of my driveway, as well as shoveling my walkway. Cheryl said they were concerned and just wanted to “pay it forward.”
It was an incredibly thoughtful gesture and for one which I am truly grateful.
Barbara von Olnhausen, West Richland
