Letter: Thankful Obama’s days in office are numbered

Our current president’s actions in his last few days in office show a disappointing sign of desperation (and maybe frustration). After eight years of talk without action, we are witnessing desperation to accomplish something.
Several recent actions include condemning at least 4,200 of America’s bird (the bald eagle) to death at the hands of wind turbines. And that number is dependent on self-reporting. Good luck. To go along with this unilateral decision (no Congress involved in the decision), our governor delisted those birds from the Washington endangered list.
Next, there has been a flood of criminals either released or given shorter sentences (again, no Congress). So much for our country’s judicial system when one person can overturn judge and jury convictions. Next, again unilaterally, stopping drilling for oil and gas products. So much for independence from foreign governments. And finally, removing tools put in place following 2001 that can be used to provide security for American citizens. Think about the recent events in Europe.
If after eight years this is the best he can do, then we should be thankful his days in office, with such unilateral power, are numbered.
Michael Cochrane, Kennewick
