Letter: Please vote yes for Prosser school bond

I hope you will join me in voting “yes” in the upcoming Prosser school bond election.
Bond issues have failed in the past few years. This time, some of our best minds have worked hard to get it right.
The Gates Foundation has poured millions of dollars into research to determine the best way to improve education in America. The conclusion was not surprising — improved teachers. Several fine teachers have left our district the past couple of years.
How can we attract the best and brightest young teachers and principals to Prosser if we don’t have modern schools? Our old schools, surrounded by tacky portables, are neither attractive nor efficient. We don’t want to think of ourselves as a mediocre town with tired, mediocre schools!
Having waited this long, the upgrade to modern attractive schools won’t be cheap. But we’re not a poor district which can’t afford good schools! Let’s build schools we’re proud of, that attract the best young educators for our children and our future.
Vote “yes!”
Larry Olsen, Prosser
