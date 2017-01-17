Letter: Please vote yes for Columbia school bond

Half of Columbia Elementary School in Burbank turns 50 years old this year! The East Wing was built in 1967, the West Wing in 1980. Looking to the future, Columbia School District is asking our patrons to approve a $4.5 million dollar bond in February.
Responding to the school board’s survey, our community overwhelmingly prefers to keep the fifth graders at the elementary school. Additionally, the community would like our elementary students to have enough space to not eat in their classrooms, provide the children a quality physical education space, and remove classrooms from the stage and a converted space in the library. Our multipurpose room was built for a school of nine classrooms — we now have 19 and need two more!
As the proud principal of Columbia Elementary and as a taxpayer myself, I am pleased that by passing this five-year bond, taxes will decrease due to paying off the 20-year high school bond. We all take great care of our facility and with a yes vote, we will soon have a 1967, 1980 and a 2017 wing!
Please vote yes so we will have enough space to provide an outstanding education to our youngest students!
Ian Yale, Burbank
