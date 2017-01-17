Letter: Thanks to kind strangers for pushing car from ditch

l sincerely appreciate you three kind people for pushing my car out of the ditch on the Badger Road exit off Interstate 82 right before noon Jan. 4.
I wish I would have had a chance to thank you better than a wave and a thank you out my window. I was nervous to stop there again. I can not thank you enough. I was stuck and trying to get out for what felt like forever before you arrived and I was getting nervous about getting unstuck and possibly hitting a passing car. I was wearing interview shoes with no traction and wasn’t sure I could get enough traction to push.
I do not know what I would have done if not for your help. You were so kind. Bless you.
Ashlee Lewis, Kennewick (little red and white Toyota)
