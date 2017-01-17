Letter: The emperor has no clothes

In the last three administrations, spanning 24 years, the people chosen to head the Department of Energy have had vast, or at least moderate experience in science/energy topics. President-elect Donald Trump has picked former Texas politician Rick Perry to head DOE.
Perry has no science/energy education, and no such background except his political involvement as governor in energy policy for Texas. I thought Perry was the one calling for abolishing DOE in a debate last year. Maybe not, since he couldn’t remember the name of “that third federal agency,” oh yes the DOE!
Are we to assume Trump’s transition team has been advising him on cabinet appointments? If so, then this “team” bears some responsibility for Trump choosing Perry. The analogy is that the team is telling emperor Trump his clothes look great, when the reality is the emperor has no clothes!
By the way, Dorothy, there is no yellow brick road. This is true for both energy and economic topics in the USA. Both topics are very complicated and need our best people working on them. This is why I think clothes are definitely needed.
Mike Thrasher, Richland
