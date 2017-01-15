Letter: Thanks for work by Department of Transportation

Thanks for work by Department of Transportation
Hats off to all if the work done last year by the state Department of Transportation, along with its contractors and employees. The Snoqualmie Pass reconstruction is progressing and will be spectacular. Many thanks for the repaved freeway ramps, bridge approaches and resurfaced highway segments all over the state, especially here in the Tri-Cities. Much appreciated.
Bertha’s progress in Seattle will also be very effective for ease of traffic flow there. I understand the West Richland interchange, Duportail bridge, Lewis Street overpass, and the Highway 12 completion in Walla Walla County are soon to start. Hopefully sooner than later. We thank our legislators and governor, who made these projects possible.
Still needed: Edison Street bridge to Pasco, Road 44 underpass, convert grade level intersections to interchanges on Highway 395 to Ritzville.
Happy New Year to the Washington Department of Transportation.
Don Parks, Pasco
Comments