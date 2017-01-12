Letter: Trump is Putin’s puppet

Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. His true colors are now beginning to show, and they do not appear to be red, white and blue.
His allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticism of the information provided by the CIA and FBI regarding Russian hacking of our election process makes him Putin’s puppet, and a stool pigeon to be used by Putin to promote Russia’s clandestine agenda toward the free world.
Makes one wonder whose side Trump is on!
Carl Grando, West Richland
