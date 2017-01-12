Letter: Is president willing to risk starting a war with Russia?

Do I understand correctly that the sitting president is willing to risk starting a war with Russia, based on the information about Russian hacking?
How about those who are scamming our citizens out of billions on the Internet or those who are filing false tax returns to rip off the government of billions? How is it that we can be so certain of the findings about the Russians, yet we can’t seem to smash the others like bugs?
Something there really smells, and it smells a lot like the military industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned of, crossed with a strong dose of sour grapes.
Dean H. Hicks, Kennewick
Comments