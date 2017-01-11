Letter: Thanks to Prosser School Board for time and dedication

The role of a public school board member has become one of the most difficult positions in our nation. As school boards deal with increasing academic standards and decreasing financial resources to accomplish these standards, it requires more time and dedication than at any other time in our history.
Understanding the importance of balancing academic support, as well as the ever-increasing need for student safety, puts today’s school boards at a higher level of responsibility than ever before. Local school boards must provide a passionate advocacy for the welfare of students to all levels of government. This advocacy requires significant understanding of how decisions made in Olympia and Washington, D.C., affect the school district in which they serve.
The Prosser School District School Board — Peggy Douglas, Warren Barmore, Andy Howe and Scotty Hunt, and student representatives Ali Cox, Lacey Desserault and Liz Bender — is working hard to do what is necessary to send a clear message regarding the needs of our students to our lawmakers.
Please join me in thanking our board for the difficult work they have undertaken. Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed January as School Board Recognition Month.
Dr. Ray Tolcacher, Prosser School District superintendent
