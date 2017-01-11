Letter: Trump willing to ignore Putin’s evils

Make no mistake, Vladimir Putin and his Russia are dangerous adversaries and are a threat to our national security. He has invaded and swallowed the Crimea and destabilized the Ukraine, and has entered a war, supporting Iran and Syria in their bloody civil war. He has no qualms about the indiscriminate killing of women and children and dropping bombs on hospitals and schools. A half-million people have been murdered. He has done nothing to signal his willingness to reform his ways.
The Russians have been stealing our technology for years. Putin has an army of computer hackers who invade our file servers with impunity, steal identities, and disable infrastructure and banking systems. Are they preparing to paralyze us in any confrontation we may have with them?
Sadly, our foreign policy has not been strong and decisive enough to discourage Putin from his aggressive agenda. The incoming administration is sending friendly overtures, especially with the nomination of secretary of state, that they are willing to ignore whatever he does to his neighbors in exchange for lucrative business deals from which the president could personally profit.
Evil triumphs when men of good will do nothing.
Don Sebelien, Pasco
