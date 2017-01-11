Letter: Tyranny of the minority

Thanks to the Electoral College, Donald Trump won with 2.9 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton and only 46.1 percent of the popular vote.
Due to every state getting two senators no matter how tiny the state’s population, Republican Senate candidates netted only 42 percent of the total votes cast for the Senate across the country. Due to the wonders of computerized gerrymandering of congressional districts, Republican congressional candidates only won 49 percent of the popular vote.
Despite all of this, Republicans control the presidency and both houses of Congress. Their talk of a “mandate” is preposterous, but Republicans will stop at nothing to stick us all with their agenda. Sadly, our country’s government has been legally hijacked. It is a tyranny of the minority indeed.
John Torrey, West Richland
