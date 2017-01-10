Letter: Help build a caring, equitable community

Dear citizens of the Tri-Cities who are Hillary Clinton supporters — I would like to invite you to read Bill Moyers’ column entitled “Hillary Clinton’s Inaugural Address.”
Local Hillary supporters will be making sure the new Republican president and the Republican Congress do not dismantle the programs that have made America great. Compassionate conservatives and followers of Jesus Christ will show their beliefs by supporting programs that are part of loving our fellow men and women. These programs — such as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, disability and unemployment insurance — show us to be a caring, civilized society.
Please join like-minded, civic-minded neighbors in helping build a caring, equitable community.
Virginia Rogalsky, Richland
