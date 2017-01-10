Letter: Stepping away from car culture would mean better world

A train wreck near Mosier, Ore., a fire resulting from faulty track and tank cars carrying North Dakota crude. Union Pacific has “agreed to changes” after a “collaborative effort” with federal officials (TCH, Dec. 24). The changes largely consist of more frequent inspections. So problem solved, yes? No further upgrades required for aging track work that is known in this case to be the cause.
Instead, Union Pacific promises to inspect the route more frequently. Isn’t that nice. A collaborative effort with the government results in more corporate self-policing. Feeling safer already. Oh, then the article points out how the railroad has 32,000 miles of track to inspect, and how that’s hard. And how the oil industry has become increasingly reliant on rail, because of limited pipeline capacity from Canadian oil sands. Clearly, we would all be safer if only we the public would allow more oil pipelines to be built.
Next page: Ad for Mercedes, followed by football, followed by full-page puff piece about “driver assistive technology.”
No irony whatsoever. It’s not all about our cars. But stepping away from our car culture, or at the very least recognizing other alternatives — could mean the difference between a better or worse world.
Den Brant, Pasco
