Letter: Double thank you to wonderful young man

We wanted to take a moment to send a double thank you to a wonderful young man, we believe his name is Robert. Home on leave from deployment, this young serviceman gave up some of his Christmas holiday with his family to do extra service to his community of Burbank.
He not only plowed roads, he plowed driveways and wanted no remuneration. He was plowing our neighbor’s driveway when he saw my husband shoveling our driveway. He came over right away and said he would be happy to plow ours. We have an American flag and a POW-MIA flag flying 24/7; he told my husband how much he appreciated knowing people were grateful and thinking of our young men and women serving their country.
We have no idea how many driveways and roads this young man cleared. His parents can be very proud of the fine young man they raised.
Doug and Tina Gourley, Burbank
