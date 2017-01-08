Letter: Kennewick needs a downtown experience

The Fremont Street Experience (FSE) opened 21 years ago in downtown Las Vegas. Since the FSE opened, tourism to downtown Las Vegas has risen every year, as have the revenues of Fremont Street businesses. The FSE stands as an example of what can be done to revitalize an aging and abandoned downtown.
I urge the Kennewick Downtown Association and the city of Kennewick to follow the example of Las Vegas and develop a downtown Kennewick Avenue Experience. They will never be sorry.
Robert Fowler, Kennewick
