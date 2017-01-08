Letters to the Editor

January 8, 2017 4:35 AM

Letter: Thanks to Richland for spectacular winter wonderland

Many thanks to the city of Richland and all of those who were responsible for turning the John Dam Plaza into a spectacular winter wonderland this season.

The trees were strikingly brilliant, arrayed in their twinkling lights. The cords of red and white bulbs overhead were festive and fun, and added a new element to Richland’s holiday decorations.

But, the crowning jewel in the park was the more humbly decorated nativity scene that graced the entrance to the park. Thank you city of Richland for choosing to leave this display up, when other communities are opting to take their manger scenes down.

Lori Pappas-Saueressig, Richland

Letters to the Editor

