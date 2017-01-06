Letter: Starting school later is excellent idea

I believe that children aren’t getting enough sleep nowadays. In order for a kid to be a functional student, we need about 10 hours of sleep. Between the amount of homework we get and extracurricular activities, we don’t get to go to bed until much too late.
I know in some states, school doesn’t start until 10 a.m. — that would be plenty of time to get our work done and get some good sleep. Now I know this poses some problems, like when does school end and how long are school days.
I think considering starting school later would be excellent.
Sagan Teeguarden, Richland
