Letter: Electoral College is not really democracy

I hope Attorney General Bob Ferguson moves forward with charging the four Washington “faithless” electors for their “crime.” It would confirm how morally bankrupt the Electoral College is.
These electors were trying to make a dissenting statement; they will be fined $1,000 each for their efforts. If, as we are told in Federalist #68, the Electoral College is supposed to be a “deadman” switch to prevent an unqualified or foreign-influenced person from becoming president, why fine those trying to use that switch? This action would be similar to jailing a whistleblower for bringing government or corporate misbehavior to light.
Oh, wait ... That’s what we do, isn’t it? We make it hard for good, honest citizens to do the right thing.
Well then, by all means let’s keep the Electoral College, because it’s so typically American. We call it democracy, but it’s really a set-up for the politically powerful to remain in power.
Keep calm and carry on, America.
Richard Reuther, Pasco
Comments