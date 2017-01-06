Letter: Why should California decide who is president?

Before we all jump off the cliff because we don’t like the Electoral College, how about we look at one fact concerning the popular vote that we all are ignoring?
Yes, Hillary Clinton won the U.S. popular vote by about 2,833,220 votes. She won California by 3,444,628. So Donald Trump won the other 49 states and the District of Columbia by over 600,000 votes.
I am not ready to let California be the sole decider of who will be the president of the United States, are you?
R. Jay Bottenus, Richland
