Letter: When has country ever had ‘one man, one vote?’

Richard Hayes’ Dec. 16 letter posted the comment “So much for one man one vote.” When has this country ever had that? This year, the Democrats smothered their own popular voice with the super delegates.
At our founding, only free men who owned property could vote and enslaved human beings counted for only 3/5ths a person. In 2016, about half of all eligible voters failed to exercise the right their ancestors literally died for. What does that say?
Beware of populism too. “One man, one vote” would condemn our country to the disenfranchisement Eastern Washington generally feels with every election. When was the last time a drysider (approximately 2/3rd of state area) was a senator or governor? Jackson was hugely popular in his day, and Lincoln was loathed.
The proverb goes “for every finger I point, there are three more pointing back at me.” So what are we doing to make things better?
Matthew T. Ruane, Richland
