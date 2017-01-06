Letter: Trump will bring dark days for freedom of expression

The impending Donald Trump administration will bring dark days for the freedom of expression. As the Voice of the Mid-Columbia, you must maintain your integrity. Please continue to hold your reporting to the highest standard of complete truth.
As you are aware, President-elect Trump chooses fearmongering over facts. He uses outright lies and divisive rhetoric to distract the electorate from his financial conflicts of interest and long history of sexually predatory behavior. Worst of all, he has actively encouraged — and demonstrably benefited from — foreign tampering with our election. It is outrageous that Trump and his administration have suffered virtually no repercussions for these actions, which put our national integrity and security at risk.
Trump’s control over the media and his messaging enabled his political rise. Now, it is up to you to stand firm in the face of his deceit.
I urge you to maintain the fierce loyalty and independence central to your paper’s mission.
Martin McBriarty, Richland
Comments