January 5, 2017 4:19 AM

Letter: Americans with disabilities need more than talk

Far too many Americans with disabilities are facing a new year with the prospect of losing access to health care. The Affordable Care Act, which Congress is poised to repeal soon, has been a lifeline for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

People with I/DD can require a comprehensive array of health services, including behavioral health, rehabilitation and habilitation, assistive devices, and long-term supports and services. The ACA, by increasing access to private health insurance, and by allowing states the option to expand their Medicaid program, helped people with I/DD live healthy and independent lives.

Repeal of the ACA jeopardizes this progress and puts consumers’ ongoing access to comprehensive, affordable coverage at risk. Repeal may make a good soundbite — but what Americans with I/DD need now is more than talk. They need action that keeps the promise of the ACA.

Judy Westsik, Richland

