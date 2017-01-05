Letter: You cannot change the rules of the election after it is over

Sorry to disappoint the liberals out there, but Hillary Clinton did not win the popular vote. You cannot count the votes taken under one set of rules (the Electoral College) and apply a different set of rules to them. If the election would have been based on popular vote, the entire campaign would have been different, as would the vote count.
Take the state of Washington, for example. I don’t want my name associated with either major party, so I voted for a third-party candidate. I could afford to do that because I knew Hillary had Washington’s electoral votes. How much time did either candidate spent in Washington? Not much — Hillary had it. How much effort was put into get-out-to-vote campaigns? How many people did not vote because they knew Hillary had the state? You and I do not know. The only way to know who won the popular vote is run the entire election under the rules of most-votes-wins.
So, those who argue that Hillary “won” the popular vote are putting forth a bogus argument. Common sense says that you cannot change the rules of the game after it is over, then claim victory.
James Grohs, Kennewick
