Letter: Thanks for digging out my car from snow

I want to say thank you to Aaron, the young man who dug my car out of the snow. On Friday, Dec. 16, I was returning home from work. While attempting the right turn from South Rainier Street onto 17th, I got stuck in the snowdrift. Three blocks from home, but what to do?
I saw a young man walking up to my car. I asked if he had a shovel, which he pulled from his car. Aaron dug out my front wheels, then pushed me out of the mess I had gotten myself into. Aaron was my angel that day.
Merry Christmas and thank you, Aaron.
Elizabeth Comben, Kennewick
