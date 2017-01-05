Letters to the Editor

January 5, 2017 4:16 AM

Letter: Thanks for digging out my car from snow

I want to say thank you to Aaron, the young man who dug my car out of the snow. On Friday, Dec. 16, I was returning home from work. While attempting the right turn from South Rainier Street onto 17th, I got stuck in the snowdrift. Three blocks from home, but what to do?

I saw a young man walking up to my car. I asked if he had a shovel, which he pulled from his car. Aaron dug out my front wheels, then pushed me out of the mess I had gotten myself into. Aaron was my angel that day.

Merry Christmas and thank you, Aaron.

Elizabeth Comben, Kennewick

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos