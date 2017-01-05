Letters to the Editor

January 5, 2017 4:15 AM

Letter: Christmas cheer from unlikely place

Sometimes Christmas cheer comes from the most unlikely place. I was working my shift at a local store when a youngster, about 2 1/2 years old, came up to me and handed me a candy cane, saying “Merry Christmas.” Then she walked back to her grandma and her grandmother said, “Look, you made her smile!” I heard them repeat that a few more times with others in the store.

What a beautiful tradition to start between a grandmother and granddaughter. The beauty of the season!

Cynthia McCoskey, Kennewick

