Letter: Trump’s selections for Cabinet posts are troubling

President-elect Donald Trump’s selections for Labor, Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency are troubling. The general welfare of the country, the safety and fair treatment of workers, the nation’s security, and the regulation of noxious pollutants is in the hands of these agencies.
Andrew Puzder, CEO of Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s, selected to head Labor, is against expanding the minimum wage, opposed recent rules on overtime and criticized mandatory sick leave.
Rick Perry will replace MIT physicist Ernest Moniz at Energy. Moniz’s knowledge of uranium enrichment was key to establishing a framework for the deal with Iran. Perry is most notable for forgetting in a presidential debate that Energy was one of the agencies he would eliminate.
Scott Pruitt, the Attorney General of Oklahoma, a state where deep-well disposal of fracking waste is causing more earthquakes than sunrises, will lead the EPA. Mr. Pruitt, a climate denier, was most likely chosen to reverse Obama’s environmental initiatives. He has built a career on suing the EPA.
Countering attempts by any agency to undermine Washington state’s rules and regulations is the state’s attorney general. Filing lawsuits, a GOP tactic, can be expected from the office to protect the state’s citizens.
Mickey Beary, Richland
