Letter: Political cartoon rubs salt into election wounds

This letter is to strongly object to the editorial board’s decision to run the Sun’s political cartoon (TCH, Dec. 18).
1. There is a huge difference between the “they” of American journalists and the “they” of America’s longtime enemy, Russia, which has no right to interfere in our elections.
2. This cartoon is the opposite of healing the nation; instead it fosters ignorance, hatred and disrespect.
3. Running this cartoon is like what a concurrent writer said about the sports headline about this year’s Apple Cup — it rubs salt into the wounds of those who lost this election. Especially since this election was lost, despite winning the popular vote, to a man who committed the treasonous offense of asking “Russia to find emails that Clinton had deleted from her private email server” (TCH, Dec. 16), thus inciting a foreign power to action against the American government.
The TCH’s readership is composed of hard-working contributors to this nation’s economy who care about and love this country. You, the TCH editorial board, have a responsibility to publish responsible, attributable journalism. Shame on you!
Kay Sisson, Kennewick
