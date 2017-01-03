Letter: Electoral result was what Founding Fathers had in mind

The letter from Jerry Dimond (“Large cities shouldn’t speak for rest of country,” TCH, Dec. 21) really drove home the point about how our electoral system works. The people had their say; Trump won 3,084 of the 3,141 counties in the country. That is what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they created the Electoral College, the entire country electing the president, not just two or three big cities.
I think that it is fair to say that most of the Trump vote was not for The Donald, but against any more Clinton/Obama/Reid/Pelosi baloney.
To the folks who are still ranting that the sky is falling, I suggest listening to the song from the movie Frozen ... “Let It Go Let It Go Let It Go!”
Bob Cummings, West Richland
Comments