Letter: Thanks to volunteers, donors of Project Linus

The Tri-Cities chapter of Project Linus would like to thank our volunteers who make blankets and supporters who give time, money and materials. We gave out 2,945 blankets in 2016, and more than 26,000 in the last 15 years, mostly locally. Our mission is to provide children in traumatic situations the comfort of a blanket “hug,” whether due to illness, emergency or other hardships.
Agencies who distribute our blankets include Children’s Development Center, Kadlec and Trios hospitals, Lutheran Services, Royal Family Kids Camp, Jubilee Boys’ Ranch, American Red Cross, Family Services, World Relief, SARC, first responders, hospice agencies and more.
We would also like to thank Enterprise Holdings, Battelle, Live Victoriously Ministries, Krogers, Areva Inc. and Washington River Protection Solutions for grants that support our mission. Thanks also to Battelle and the Richland Public Library for providing space for monthly “work parties.” We also thank our drop-off locations: Quiltmania, Janean’s Bernina, Discount Vac & Sew and Sheep’s Clothing.
For more information about Project Linus, go to projectlinus.org or projectlinus-tc.org, like us on Facebook (Project Linus — Tri Cities Chapter), or contact us at gandlporter@msn.com.
Thank you to all who support Project Linus.
Linda Porter, chapter coordinator, Project Linus Tri-Cities Chapter
