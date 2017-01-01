Letter: People vote, not counties or cities

Jerry Dimond (“Large cities shouldn’t speak for rest of country,” TCH, Dec. 21) complained about voting power of a small number of counties and a few geographically small but heavily populated cities.
Counties are just lines drawn in the dirt. Cities are just pieces of dirt. Neither has a vote. People vote. The fact that some of them live near to others does not mean their vote should count less; people who live far from their neighbors should not have their votes count for more.
Jerry says it would be ludicrous to suggest that people living in 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election. Sorry, that's called majority rule. (Note: The Electoral College can, and did, make both Jerry’s and my take on this irrelevant.)
Bob Allen, Richland
