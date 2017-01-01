Letter: Newspaper carrier goes beyond expectations

As we experience winter cold, ice and snow I want to express my appreciation to our Tri-City Herald delivery person, Brian. Our house is on a small hill above the street with a very steep driveway and many steps to the front door. But Brian goes beyond expectations by leaving our paper near the front door in the covered porch so we don’t have to navigate the icy steps. We are very grateful for that service.
I would ask that the Tri-City Herald post an announcement on their website any time they expect delivery delays because of weather or production problems. In this electronic communication age, when school delays are announced whenever bad weather threatens, surely the paper could do as well by communicating to their customers and not leaving us wondering whether we have just been missed that day. Would it be that hard?
David Larkin, Richland
