January 1, 2017 4:37 AM

Letter: Panhandlers in need are the exception

Just so I am clear, it is unconstitutional to ban panhandling? But, if someone is panhandling on a busy intersection and gets hit, is it unconstitutional for the driver to be sued? Oh, wait, I’ll bet it doesn’t work like that.

I have seen far too many panhandlers walk away from their “post” and throw away food given to them, walk into the convenience store and buy a carton of cigarettes, or walk a few hundred yards and get into a nicer vehicle than many of us can ever hope to afford. I have offered yard work to several panhandlers and not one of them took me up on it.

I understand there are panhandlers who genuinely need assistance. From what I have seen, they are the exception rather than the rule.

CK Farabee, Richland

