Letter: Election process was not democracy

I can’t fully express my disappointment of the election process, my first, this year. First of all, while I recognize Hillary Clinton as a flawed candidate, she swept up a mass of delegates, super, dedicated and otherwise, before Bernie Sanders could get his socks on. I wrote in his name anyway, no harm done, but no good either.
Then, of course, there was the terrible showing of the Democratic ticket, especially after FBI Director James Comey’s intervention. What? No rules?
Topping it off, the coup de grace, (or coup d’etat) with the ancient Electoral College giving the position to Donald Trump, the one with the fewest votes! An albatross, it has long outlived its usefulness. The Electoral College should be, I believe the word is, abolished!
You call it democracy? It is not!
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
